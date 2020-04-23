Open Text (OTEX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Open Text to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39. Open Text had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $771.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Open Text to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Open Text alerts:

OTEX opened at $36.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.80. Open Text has a 1 year low of $29.11 and a 1 year high of $47.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Several research firms have issued reports on OTEX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Open Text from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Open Text from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Open Text from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.67.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.