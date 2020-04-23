Oppenheimer Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Texas Instruments in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.24. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 55.72% and a net margin of 35.17%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut shares of Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.42.

Shares of TXN traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $111.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,495,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,131,239. The stock has a market cap of $99.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $93.09 and a 1-year high of $135.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.53.

In related news, SVP Bing Xie sold 7,958 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $973,502.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,619,031.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Haren Julie Van sold 18,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total transaction of $2,452,000.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,109,506.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 661,503 shares of company stock worth $84,059,352 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXN. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,890,000. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 55.3% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 26,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 9,591 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,552,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,111,742,000 after buying an additional 125,878 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.0% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.