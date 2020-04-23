Oppenheimer Comments on CarGurus Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CARG)

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for CarGurus in a research report issued on Monday, April 20th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CarGurus’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CARG. BTIG Research raised CarGurus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on CarGurus from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered CarGurus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on CarGurus from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.88. 148,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,656,665. CarGurus has a 52-week low of $14.25 and a 52-week high of $42.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.12 and a 200-day moving average of $30.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.07.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. CarGurus had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $158.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.80 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HMI Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 248.5% during the 3rd quarter. HMI Capital LLC now owns 4,357,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,870,000 after buying an additional 3,107,349 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 673.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,068,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,933,000 after buying an additional 2,671,541 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in CarGurus by 714.4% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,302,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,239 shares during the last quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. acquired a new stake in CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,488,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 2,004.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 606,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,784,000 after acquiring an additional 578,066 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Jason Trevisan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $359,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,264,296.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Langley Steinert sold 24,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $823,543.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,805,893 shares in the company, valued at $61,942,129.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,474 shares of company stock worth $4,883,112 over the last ninety days. 34.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

