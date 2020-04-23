Oppenheimer Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Dollar General in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $6.73 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.40. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Dollar General’s FY2022 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Dollar General from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Edward Jones lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Dollar General from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.77.

DG traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $177.34. 1,497,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,932,343. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.05. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $116.15 and a 1-year high of $183.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.38.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.40%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DG. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 82.3% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter worth $36,000. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

