Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $730,000.00

Equities analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) will report sales of $730,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $460,000.00 and the highest is $1.00 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $2.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 million to $4.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $91.41 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $143.96 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Orchard Therapeutics.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 million.

ORTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

NASDAQ:ORTX opened at $11.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 6.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.61. Orchard Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.17 and a twelve month high of $20.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics plc, integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

