Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 141,400 Shares of Sprint Corp (NYSE:S)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) by 49.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 426,673 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,400 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sprint were worth $3,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Sprint by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 146,856 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sprint by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,716 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprint by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 45,351 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprint during the 4th quarter worth $3,172,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprint by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,216 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. 14.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of S remained flat at $$8.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Sprint Corp has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.06 and a beta of -0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.48 and its 200 day moving average is $6.64.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Sprint had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprint Corp will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jorge Enrique Gracia sold 272,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $2,676,156.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 842,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,268,754.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul W. Schieber, Jr. sold 83,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $843,199.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

S has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Sprint from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Sprint in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Sprint from $5.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded Sprint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded Sprint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.51.

About Sprint

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

