Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 23,481 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 243.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,481 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $4,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KSU. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KSU traded up $3.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $132.40. The company had a trading volume of 17,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,352. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $178.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.75.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.18. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 20.11%. The company had revenue of $731.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KSU shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $193.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Kansas City Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Benchmark started coverage on Kansas City Southern in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.25.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

