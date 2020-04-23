Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 5,111 Shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 33.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,174 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,111 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $4,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Paycom Software from $302.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $314.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Paycom Software from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $245.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Paycom Software from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $345.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.88.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.06, for a total value of $309,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total value of $691,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAYC traded down $5.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $212.62. The company had a trading volume of 31,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,723. Paycom Software Inc has a 1-year low of $163.42 and a 1-year high of $342.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 68.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $217.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 37.47% and a net margin of 24.48%. The company had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Paycom Software Inc will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

