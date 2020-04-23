Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,255 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned 0.10% of ManpowerGroup worth $3,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 12,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock traded up $2.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.27. 13,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,242. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.49. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.57 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.05.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MAN shares. ValuEngine raised ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. CL King lowered their target price on ManpowerGroup from $107.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.40.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

