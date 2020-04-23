Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,815 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $4,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,583,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,616,000 after buying an additional 81,870 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,766,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,655,000 after purchasing an additional 25,669 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,290,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,675,000 after purchasing an additional 67,972 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $526,300,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly Clark by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,434,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,818,000 after buying an additional 91,469 shares during the period. 73.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KMB traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $142.19. The stock had a trading volume of 609,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,080,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.73. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52 week low of $110.66 and a 52 week high of $149.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.47.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 3,809.60% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Kimberly Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.58.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $67,836.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,266.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total value of $533,251.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,115.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,941 shares of company stock worth $4,173,815. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

