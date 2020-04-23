Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,512 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 5,487 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,139,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 30,124 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,412,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 72,396 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $13,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 106,811 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $19,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $979,000. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $236,825.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,010.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total value of $2,341,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,035 shares in the company, valued at $5,754,129.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,724 shares of company stock worth $3,125,979. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “inline” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $226.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.50.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded up $5.31 on Thursday, reaching $159.10. 449,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,903,724. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.39. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1-year low of $112.62 and a 1-year high of $219.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 24.10%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

