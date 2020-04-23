Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 48.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,371 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $3,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 9,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

MKTX traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $424.42. 49,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,339. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $365.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $363.62. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $256.61 and a 12 month high of $449.94. The stock has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.60 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.83 and a quick ratio of 6.83.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.67 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 40.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.42, for a total transaction of $1,027,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,014,198.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MKTX shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James upgraded MarketAxess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $371.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on MarketAxess from $382.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded MarketAxess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.86.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

