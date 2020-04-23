Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $3.24 Million Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,396 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Steel Dynamics worth $3,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,522,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. 83.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Glenn Pushis acquired 18,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.12 per share, for a total transaction of $485,832.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 111,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,915,305.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley S. Seaman acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.15 per share, for a total transaction of $126,900.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 42,400 shares of company stock worth $1,023,393 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.77.

Shares of STLD traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510,672. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.87 and its 200-day moving average is $29.12. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.98 and a 52-week high of $35.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

