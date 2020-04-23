Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $3.25 Million Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,568 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.05% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $3,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Folios Inc boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.1% in the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 96,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,241 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 178.3% during the first quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 319,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,542,000 after buying an additional 204,410 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6,946.4% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.6% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 16,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 27.6% during the first quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 10,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, Director Craig R. Callen acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $102,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Craig R. Callen acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.68 per share, with a total value of $88,400.00. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on OHI shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $44.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $43.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.94.

Shares of OHI stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,063,433. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.89. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $45.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $212.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.40 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 36.73% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.30%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

