Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $3.36 Million Holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $3,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the fourth quarter worth about $2,814,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 87.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Monday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.47.

DLR stock traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $151.14. 397,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,876,813. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $152.59. The company has a market cap of $37.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.85.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $787.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.98 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 18.07%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is presently 67.37%.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, CEO A William Stein sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,960 shares of company stock valued at $15,008,106. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

