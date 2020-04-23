Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $3.37 Million Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,109 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Becker Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,287,000. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Surevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 11,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,206,000. Finally, Apexium Financial LP bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,438,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Cfra upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Dynamics from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.00.

General Dynamics stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $134.17. 594,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,788,054. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.42. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $100.55 and a twelve month high of $193.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.64 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 4th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

