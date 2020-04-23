Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $3.45 Million Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,609 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $3,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the third quarter worth $2,635,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 24.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 290,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,923,000 after purchasing an additional 56,272 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 5.7% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 77,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 24,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 105,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,686,000 after acquiring an additional 31,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $98.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.38.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $1,855,146.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,100,916.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 5,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $473,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,025 shares of company stock valued at $5,733,958 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABC traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.31. 213,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,601,343. The firm has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.95. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 12-month low of $70.91 and a 12-month high of $97.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.06.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $47.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.84 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

