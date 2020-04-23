Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $3.47 Million Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Waters were worth $3,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WAT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,615,197 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,311,990,000 after purchasing an additional 42,998 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,602,631 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,075,405,000 after purchasing an additional 44,827 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,645,807 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $384,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 998,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $233,317,000 after purchasing an additional 15,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,668,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WAT traded up $3.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $193.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,685. The business’s 50 day moving average is $187.56 and its 200-day moving average is $213.82. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.08. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $154.39 and a 52 week high of $245.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.34 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 172.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Waters news, SVP Francis Kim sold 6,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total transaction of $1,427,749.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,120.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WAT. Bank of America raised Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $231.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Waters in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Waters from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $190.63.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

