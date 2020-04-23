Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $3.51 Million Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,577 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,225 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of Arrow Electronics worth $3,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.57. 8,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,767. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.25 and a 52-week high of $86.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. Arrow Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 12.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARW. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $72.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Arrow Electronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.13.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

