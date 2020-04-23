Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $3.63 Million Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 61.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 95,483 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $3,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.94.

NYSE:XEL traded down $0.99 on Thursday, hitting $64.33. 380,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,146,901. Xcel Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $72.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.82.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

