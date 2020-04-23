Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $3.68 Million Stock Holdings in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 147.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,738 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of Solaredge Technologies worth $3,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Solaredge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Solaredge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. raised its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 10,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director More Avery sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total transaction of $68,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 231,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,909,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Zvi Lando sold 28,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total value of $2,302,827.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,905,327.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,065 shares of company stock worth $10,061,398. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SEDG traded up $5.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $101.11. The stock had a trading volume of 453,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,712. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.14. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $43.10 and a 12 month high of $143.73.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.54. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $418.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub lowered Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Cascend Securities boosted their target price on Solaredge Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.07.

Solaredge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

