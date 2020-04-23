Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $4.04 Million Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,901 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $4,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 227,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,307,000 after acquiring an additional 15,578 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 138.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 569,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,785,000 after purchasing an additional 330,307 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its stake in CMS Energy by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 188,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,841,000 after buying an additional 30,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 415,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,009,000 after purchasing an additional 52,908 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.35. 652,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,437,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $46.03 and a 12-month high of $69.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.85. The company has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.28.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.08.

In other news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total transaction of $312,088.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 181,763 shares in the company, valued at $10,129,651.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

