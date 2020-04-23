Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $4.05 Million Stock Position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,571 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Progressive were worth $4,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Progressive by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 35,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 12,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 44,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 34,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total transaction of $2,713,665.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 352,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,749,333.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total transaction of $1,186,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 362,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,667,233.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.54. 521,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,673,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.57. Progressive Corp has a 52-week low of $62.18 and a 52-week high of $84.96.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

PGR has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $96.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.13.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.