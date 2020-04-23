Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $4.14 Million Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Garmin were worth $4,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Garmin by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 160,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,624,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Garmin by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,150,292 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $112,223,000 after buying an additional 102,136 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Garmin by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,476,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Garmin by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 63,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,195,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Garmin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $572,000. Institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,697 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $249,418.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Hartnett bought 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.53 per share, for a total transaction of $48,444.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:GRMN traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.49. 13,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205,748. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.30 and a 200 day moving average of $90.68. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $61.04 and a twelve month high of $105.58. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Garmin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.24%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GRMN shares. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.60.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

