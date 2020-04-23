Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $4.15 Million Stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,614 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.05% of Camden Property Trust worth $4,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 277,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Jaguar Listed Property LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Jaguar Listed Property LLC now owns 78,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,234,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.37. 14,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,037. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $62.48 and a 12 month high of $120.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $263.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.36 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.87%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPT. Cfra upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $116.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.07.

In other news, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 22,727 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total value of $2,528,151.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 126,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,106,344.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.