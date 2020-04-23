Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $4.23 Million Stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $495,940,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,498,000. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,901,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3,386.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 916,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,821,000 after buying an additional 890,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,534,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,263,000 after buying an additional 632,387 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $0.81 on Thursday, hitting $90.00. The company had a trading volume of 45,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,676,010. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.50. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a twelve month low of $63.51 and a twelve month high of $101.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.88 and a 200-day moving average of $91.35.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 30.93%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $15,263,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 37,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total transaction of $3,495,712.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,496,000 shares in the company, valued at $140,459,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,214 shares of company stock valued at $19,039,789 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ICE. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $106.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $101.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.93.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

