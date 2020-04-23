Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 41.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,540 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,887 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EA. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 247,399 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102,525 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 767.4% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EA traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $116.54. 633,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,695,301. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.69 and a 1 year high of $118.69.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 52.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cfra raised Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.32.

In other Electronic Arts news, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 1,800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total value of $176,976.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 22,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,092.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total value of $49,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,677 shares in the company, valued at $853,643.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,363 shares of company stock worth $5,935,121 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

