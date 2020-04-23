Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Invests $3.64 Million in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 89,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

WTRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

NASDAQ WTRG traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,288. Essential Utilities Inc has a twelve month low of $30.40 and a twelve month high of $54.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.28.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The business had revenue of $226.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.00 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2343 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.