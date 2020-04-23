Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 21,026 Shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 91.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,014 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 21,026 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Allegion were worth $4,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at $106,300,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Allegion by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,389,970 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $173,106,000 after purchasing an additional 485,514 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Allegion by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,159,671 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $891,665,000 after purchasing an additional 378,767 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Allegion by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,983,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $247,004,000 after purchasing an additional 376,117 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in Allegion by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 684,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $85,218,000 after purchasing an additional 276,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

ALLE traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.97. 28,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,832. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.75 and its 200 day moving average is $115.49. Allegion PLC has a 52 week low of $77.37 and a 52 week high of $139.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.30.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.15. Allegion had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 67.06%. The firm had revenue of $674.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allegion PLC will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.18%.

In other Allegion news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 42,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.69, for a total transaction of $5,528,814.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 293,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,088,656.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 3,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $472,244.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,226.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Allegion from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Allegion from $124.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allegion in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.25.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.