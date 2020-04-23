Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 29,670 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 189.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,369 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,670 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $3,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,563,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $924,816,000 after acquiring an additional 233,424 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,470,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $407,623,000 after buying an additional 101,237 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,681,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $314,360,000 after buying an additional 119,542 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,433,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,471,000.

NYSE FRC traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,169. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $70.06 and a 52 week high of $122.34. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.13.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $916.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $882.80 million. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 21.46% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet cut First Republic Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Republic Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.93.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

