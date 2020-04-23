Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases Shares of 37,100 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 37,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,135,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,004,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,860,444,000 after buying an additional 296,401 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,935,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,516,000 after buying an additional 107,612 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,203,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,347,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,902,000 after buying an additional 191,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,178,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,633,000 after buying an additional 443,462 shares in the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total transaction of $895,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,537,577.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 17,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,549,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,039,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,948 shares of company stock valued at $3,987,997. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.44.

BMRN stock traded up $2.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.68. 28,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,567,727. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.88 and a 52 week high of $97.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -630.80 and a beta of 1.05.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $454.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

