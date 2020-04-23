Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Position in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 50.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,930 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,713 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.05% of PTC worth $3,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in PTC during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in PTC by 386.8% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in PTC by 270.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in PTC by 323.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG grew its holdings in PTC by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 360,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PTC alerts:

Shares of PTC stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,447. PTC Inc has a 52 week low of $43.90 and a 52 week high of $102.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.99 and a 200-day moving average of $71.87. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 169.85 and a beta of 1.22.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $356.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.74 million. PTC had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PTC Inc will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

PTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of PTC from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of PTC from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.69.

In other PTC news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total transaction of $59,614.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,093.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $160,988.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,743 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,493.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,665 shares of company stock valued at $235,603 in the last 90 days. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PTC Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.