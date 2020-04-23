Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 221.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 28,584 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Leidos were worth $3,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Leidos by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Leidos news, insider Jonathan W. Scholl sold 30,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total value of $3,140,882.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,299 shares in the company, valued at $5,163,695.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LDOS traded up $2.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $99.73. The stock had a trading volume of 143,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,723. Leidos Holdings Inc has a one year low of $65.49 and a one year high of $125.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.71.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 26.31%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LDOS. Cfra lowered shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Leidos from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Leidos in a report on Monday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.92.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

