Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,568 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 118,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 99,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 19,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

NUE stock traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.10. 557,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,452,985. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.52. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $27.52 and a 12-month high of $59.19.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. Nucor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 37.35%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nucor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $57.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.77.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.