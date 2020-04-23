Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,007 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $3,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 231.3% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $308,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $458,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,415 shares of company stock valued at $1,291,931. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MXIM has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.39. 529,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,973,334. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.12 and its 200 day moving average is $57.28. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.36. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.93 and a 1 year high of $65.73.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $551.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.16 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 33.82%. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

