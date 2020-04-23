Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,329 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,667 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned about 0.10% of Owens Corning worth $4,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OC. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in Owens Corning by 172.6% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Owens Corning by 1,056.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on OC. ValuEngine raised Owens Corning from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura Securities boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Owens Corning from $66.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Owens Corning from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Owens Corning from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.94.

In other Owens Corning news, CFO Prithvi Gandhi purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.90 per share, for a total transaction of $234,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,076.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:OC traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.44. The company had a trading volume of 19,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,282. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.03. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $28.56 and a 12-month high of $68.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 5.66%. Owens Corning’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

