Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 11,126 Shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,984 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,126 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $4,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,738,711,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $166,130,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,812,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $264,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,581 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,353,670 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,689,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,608 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,440,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,934,000 after acquiring an additional 641,441 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP James J. Cowie sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total value of $4,712,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 163,530 shares in the company, valued at $12,843,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 12,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $824,256.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 871,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,445,807.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,845 shares of company stock worth $17,567,022 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.84. The stock had a trading volume of 659,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,543,399. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.01 and its 200-day moving average is $68.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.99. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $51.39 and a 1-year high of $80.55.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.34 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 41.74%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $72.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.90.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

