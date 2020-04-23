Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,685 Shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned about 0.08% of Ingredion worth $4,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1,538.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingredion alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INGR shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $79.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet downgraded Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ingredion from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Ingredion from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

Shares of INGR stock traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.97. 4,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,128. Ingredion Inc has a 1 year low of $59.11 and a 1 year high of $99.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.75.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 6.91%. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ingredion Inc will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.