Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 17,100 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,459 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 17,100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned about 0.05% of The Western Union worth $3,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union during the fourth quarter worth $134,748,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 172.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,689,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $152,371,000 after buying an additional 3,603,592 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,235,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $675,814,000 after buying an additional 3,267,484 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 688.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,908,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $77,893,000 after buying an additional 2,539,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in The Western Union during the 4th quarter worth about $42,387,000.

NYSE:WU traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $19.15. The stock had a trading volume of 119,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,275,218. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.97. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $17.39 and a 1 year high of $28.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.72.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 737.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This is a positive change from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.02%.

In other news, Director Jan Siegmund acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.21 per share, for a total transaction of $262,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of The Western Union from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Sunday. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of The Western Union from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.60.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

