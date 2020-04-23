Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 22,611 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 63.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,093 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,611 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $3,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in SBA Communications by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,115,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,232,807,000 after acquiring an additional 298,236 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,043,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,419,000 after purchasing an additional 9,037 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,462,000 after purchasing an additional 89,680 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,897,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 788,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,044,000 after acquiring an additional 149,448 shares during the period. 93.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC traded up $1.05 on Thursday, hitting $307.61. The company had a trading volume of 9,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,269. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $197.86 and a 12-month high of $315.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $277.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.43 and a beta of 0.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($1.45). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $513.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 21.91%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBAC. UBS Group raised SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $270.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.71.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.02, for a total value of $14,912,988.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 208,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,432,538.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.02, for a total transaction of $2,530,021.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,133,398.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 196,974 shares of company stock worth $57,529,904. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

