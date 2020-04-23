Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 2,440 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $3,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alleghany by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Alleghany by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Alleghany in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alleghany in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Alleghany in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE Y traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $520.33. 20,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,538. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $559.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $730.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.80. Alleghany Co. has a 12 month low of $426.87 and a 12 month high of $847.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The insurance provider reported ($6.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.86 by ($14.95). Alleghany had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($4.35) earnings per share. Alleghany’s quarterly revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alleghany Co. will post 37.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on Y shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Alleghany from $915.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Alleghany from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Alleghany from $900.00 to $850.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $633.75.

In related news, Director William K. Lavin sold 1,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.34, for a total transaction of $790,793.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,019.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

