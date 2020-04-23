Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 286 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,389 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in NVR were worth $3,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVR by 40.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVR by 2,050.0% during the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter valued at $827,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in NVR by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in NVR by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NVR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NVR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,749.00.

In related news, Director Dwight C. Schar sold 2,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,821.55, for a total transaction of $7,677,493.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,206 shares in the company, valued at $161,292,339.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 1,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,839.09, for a total transaction of $3,839,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,990,982.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,247 shares of company stock worth $28,086,899 over the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NVR traded down $35.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,812.00. 1,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,183. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,889.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,558.82. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,043.01 and a fifty-two week high of $4,071.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.92.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $64.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $59.00 by $5.41. NVR had a return on equity of 40.25% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $58.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 201.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

