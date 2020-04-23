Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 3,347 Shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,160 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,347 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in VF were worth $4,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VFC. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of VF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its position in shares of VF by 37.3% during the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 754 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VFC. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of VF in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of VF from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James began coverage on shares of VF in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of VF from $105.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of VF from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.94.

In other news, Director Veronica Wu bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,145. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VFC traded up $0.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,853,918. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.47 and a 200-day moving average of $81.26. VF Corp has a 12 month low of $45.07 and a 12 month high of $100.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.33.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. VF had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 30.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VF Corp will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

