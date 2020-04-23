Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 7,148 Shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,148 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Westrock were worth $3,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Westrock by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,128,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,096,000 after purchasing an additional 98,965 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westrock by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,293,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $183,895,000 after purchasing an additional 177,900 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Westrock by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,436,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,586 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westrock by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,945,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Westrock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,859,000. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

WRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Westrock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup raised Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Westrock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Westrock from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.78.

NYSE:WRK traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.01. The stock had a trading volume of 756,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,645,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.93. Westrock Co has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $44.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.62.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. Westrock had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Westrock Co will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westrock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

