Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Takes $4.06 Million Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 77,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,059,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Square by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 93,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Square by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,723,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Square in the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Square by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 157,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,748,000 after purchasing an additional 33,709 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Square from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Square from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Square presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.27.

Shares of SQ traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,186,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,964,428. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.13 and a beta of 2.82. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $87.25.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Square had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $389,587.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,569,905.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,711,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,846 shares of company stock valued at $2,393,339 in the last three months. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

