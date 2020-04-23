Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,190 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Republic Services stock traded down $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $77.49. 247,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,658,352. The company has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.37 and a 52 week high of $100.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.00.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 13.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.50%.

Several research firms recently commented on RSG. Jefferies Financial Group cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $102.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Republic Services from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Republic Services from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.27.

In other Republic Services news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $189,460.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,459.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total transaction of $119,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,656 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,631.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,334 shares of company stock valued at $3,388,184. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

