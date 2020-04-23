Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stock Holdings in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $3,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 8.8% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 83.1% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 758,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the third quarter valued at $355,000. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSGP. Citigroup raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $750.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $790.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $825.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. B. Riley cut their target price on CoStar Group from $780.00 to $730.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $597.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $707.75.

CSGP stock traded up $19.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $600.22. 4,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,498. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $613.33 and its 200-day moving average is $617.32. The company has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.61, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.19. CoStar Group Inc has a 12 month low of $473.91 and a 12 month high of $746.70.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.20. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 22.50%. The company had revenue of $374.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. CoStar Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CoStar Group Inc will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 6,005 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.26, for a total value of $4,223,076.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 33,600 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.90, for a total transaction of $22,307,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

