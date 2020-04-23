O’Reilly Automotive’s (ORLY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Co

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $425.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $395.00. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.48% from the company’s previous close.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 price objective (up previously from $350.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $430.00 to $357.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $405.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $6.27 on Wednesday, reaching $374.53. 1,589,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 971,392. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $454.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $333.14 and its 200-day moving average is $400.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.11. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 514.91% and a net margin of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 16.5 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.55, for a total transaction of $413,227.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,846.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 100.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

