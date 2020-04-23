Orion Group (ORN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Orion Group to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Orion Group had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $199.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.58 million. On average, analysts expect Orion Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:ORN traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $2.16. 413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,174. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.27. Orion Group has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $5.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.62 million, a P/E ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORN. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Orion Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.10 target price on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.68.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

