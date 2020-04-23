OTCMKTS:PROSY (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

OTCMKTS:PROSY (OTCMKTS:PROSY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

PROSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of OTCMKTS:PROSY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of OTCMKTS:PROSY in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of OTCMKTS:PROSY in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of OTCMKTS:PROSY in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of OTCMKTS:PROSY in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

Get OTCMKTS:PROSY alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:PROSY traded up $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $14.64. 373,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,181. OTCMKTS:PROSY has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $16.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.22.

About OTCMKTS:PROSY

International Internet Assets of Naspers Limited comprises the business of providing Internet services, including online classifieds, payments, food delivery, e-retail, travel, education, social, and Internet platforms sectors. The asset is located in the Netherlands. Prosus N.V., operates as a subsidiary of Naspers Limited.

Featured Article: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for OTCMKTS:PROSY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTCMKTS:PROSY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.